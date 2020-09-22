LIL JSEAN Records: Lil JSean Thrives Independently Without Relying on Major Labels

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Lil Jsean is a musical artist that's best known for his viral hit single called "Trust 'Em," where he brought back the 90s like it was no problem. Released in 2016, the viral video had over 1,000,000 views on YouTube and has been played more than 3,000,000 times on Twitter. He is now looking to make a grand comeback to the rap scene with an all-new single up his sleeve.

J. Sean Essix, or more commonly known by his MC name, Lil Jsean, is an independent American rapper that operates at the same level as massive labels. Originally born in Alabama, raised in The Woodlands, Texas. To this day, he continues to pursue his passion for music and crafts songs alongside his sister who is a R&B artist.

In 2016, his hit song "Trust 'Em," garnered almost 5,000,000 views across different social media platforms. The song also featured his younger sister, Aesja, performing alongside Lil Jsean.

Going further back to the roots of his career, he was heavily inspired to make music due to the passing of his older brother Dougie in 2010. His painful loss served as his motivation to develop his talents in hip-hop music and pursue it as a viable career. In 2012, Lil Jsean released a music video dedicated to his high school basketball team for finishing the season undefeated.

The music video and song "CPNATION" was one of his first professional videos. Riding the wave of success, he decided to join a talent show at Blinn College, which he won.

Lil Jsean followed up all of his recent success when he released a mixtape entitled "Flight" in 2013. He also dropped two EPs in 2014 entitled "Black Friday" and "Yellow Tape," respectively.

He managed to gain national press when a famous MMA fighter used his song "Winner's Circle" as an official walkout song. Since then, Lil Jsean has been featured in various media outlets, including interviews and live performances. He was also featured in the Houston Press and appeared on Great Day Houston and CW39's Eye Opener TV.

The rising star ushered in the month of September by releasing a brand new song and music video called "Perfect Vision/Spike Lee." In the video, Lil Jsean is yet again serving a good old 90's throwback as he pays tribute to a 1991 Nike commercial.

The song itself expresses a powerful message to independent artists everywhere. He wants to inspire all other artists to realize that they don't need a major record label to achieve big projects and massive success. Like himself, he wants other artists in the music industry to showcase their talents independently without relying on a major record label.

Lil Jsean has earned himself a lot of success over the years despite working independently. A label hasn't ever had the chance to sign him, yet he has already achieved a lot of massive success all on his own. He has opened for chart-topping and record-breaking hip-hop artists such as Waka Flocka, Riff Raff, and Nipsey Hussle.

He had also performed in West Virginia University's Spring Fling in 2016. He has recently collaborated with a top-ranking artist in his new song "Long Damn Time." Lil Jsean is a testament that hard work and talent are the true keys to success, and he hopes to inspire other budding artists to shoot their shot and reach for the stars.

To keep up to date with Lil Jsean's latest musical projects, make sure to drop by his YouTube channel.

