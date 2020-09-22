The Dutch government awarded 3.91 GW of renewable-energy capacity in the program's latest round. It set aside €4 billion for the exercise, but only used €3.3 billion, including €2.1 billion for PV.The SDE+ (Stimulering Duurzame Energieproductie) program for large-scale renewable energy projects continues to be the main driver for planned and contracted PV capacity in the Netherlands. The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy said this week that it has selected 6,882 PV projects with a combined capacity of 3,340 MW in the first round - the so-called Spring Round - of its 2020 program. ...

