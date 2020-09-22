Hellenic Petroleum experienced a weaker Q220 due to record-low benchmark margins. As a consequence of the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19, demand for global crude oil and oil products collapsed. As lockdown measures were imposed across Europe, lower economic activity severely affected travel and tourism markets in countries like Greece. Despite the current headwinds the industry is facing, Hellenic maintained a strong operating performance and was capable of minimising the impacts of COVID-19. This was possible due to its storage capacity and the flexibility of its refining system. We have updated our estimates and valuation to reflect Q220 results and the impact of COVID-19. Our updated valuation is down 3% to €6.81/share.

