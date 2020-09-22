Data Gumbo, the trusted industrial blockchain network, today announced that it has been awarded an exploratory project with Fieldmade, the Oslo-based on-demand, deep tech company that operates in the additive manufacturing. The project will deploy GumboNet, Data Gumbo's massively interconnected blockchain network, to capture provenance of materials and designs for Fieldmade's 3D product offerings to enable trust across all stages of equipment creation, supply and automation.

"Delivering high quality products at speed has long been a challenge for 3D printing companies," said Ove Sandve, CTO, Data Gumbo. "Data Gumbo solves multiple pain points for Fieldmade including streamlining transactional efficiencies between service providers and their customers resulting in the ability to lower production costs, speed delivery times, verify provenance of materials and designs, and alleviate the need for warehouse overstocking -- all benefits that save companies millions of dollars."

The immutability of blockchain avails a verifiable and auditable data record to ascertain correct and approved intellectual property, legal, manufacturing, regulatory, and delivery information for any product. In this project, GumboNet enables trust and transparency to commercial relationships and supports Fieldmade's 3D printing services to its customers across energy, defense and aerospace sectors.

"Blockchain enables trust in provenance ensuring that all stages of our equipment supply marketplace are correct and approved," Christian Dunn Norberg, CEO, Fieldmade. "Data Gumbo's advantageous offering provides additional layers of security to protect IP and ensure transactional certainty for our customers."

About the Fieldmade

Fieldmade is a deep tech company with expert knowledge within the full spectrum of the applied Additive Manufacturing domain. We use this knowledge to develop both technology and services for the Energy and Defense sector. Fieldmade's ambition is to move the transformational AM technology into logistics, this from the "dreamer" phase to the "doer" phase. Our technology is aimed to transform the costly affair of upholding large physical warehouses, due to readiness concerns. Future logistics will be supported by digital warehouses and on-demand production, on-site, in or near real time. In addition, Fieldmade's services offer new and more efficient ways of solving repair, modification or obsolescence challenges. For more information, visit www.fieldmade.no.

About Data Gumbo

Data Gumbo provides transactional certainty for tomorrow's industrial leaders through GumboNet, a massively interconnected industrial blockchain network. With integrated real-time capabilities that power, automate and execute smart contracts, our network reduces contract leakage, frees up working capital, enables real-time cash and financial management and delivers provenance with unprecedented speed, accuracy, visibility and transparency. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Data Gumbo has a subsidiary office in Stavanger, Norway. To date, the company has received equity funding with Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, the venture subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, and Equinor Technology Ventures, the venture subsidiary of Equinor, Norway's leading energy operator. For more information, visit www.datagumbo.com or follow on LinkedIn, @DataGumbo and Facebook.

