ERS Genomics Limited ("ERS"), which was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property (IP) co-owned by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, today announced the appointment of Michael Arciero as Vice-President of Intellectual Property and Commercial Development. In the new role, Michael will oversee the intellectual property portfolio of the company and will become a core member of the Company's global business development team.

Michael has over 15 years of experience in corporate and academic transactions. Most recently he was Director of Technology Commercialization and New Ventures for the USC Stevens Center for Innovation. In this function he led the technology transfer and corporate alliance teams supporting innovation across all disciplines, stemming from over $900M in annual research expenditures. Michael was pivotal in the establishment of new ventures based on intellectual property originating at USC. He has a bachelor's degree in Biology from the University of California, San Diego, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego School of Law.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Michael joining ERS at this stage in our corporate development," said Eric Rhodes, CEO, ERS Genomics. "Michael brings a strong background not only in intellectual property matters, but also in structuring deals with a wide range of companies. He will be a key asset in our global expansion efforts, focused on widespread adoption and use of CRISPR/Cas9 across industries including life sciences, veterinary science, and industrial chemicals."

"The CRISPR/Cas9 system has already led to important research breakthroughs and we've only scratched the surface of what is possible," commented Michael Arciero, Vice-President of Intellectual Property and Commercial Development, ERS Genomics. "I'm excited to join ERS and help advance the Company's mission to increase global commercial access to this revolutionary technology."

