With biodiversity concerns and social impacts such as arguments over the loss of agricultural land delaying projects, non-profit The Nature Conservancy India has published a report to help developers choose their locations more carefully and get India's energy transition back on track.India has the potential to develop ten times the 175 GW of renewable energy facilities it has set as a 2022 target, provided solar and wind plants are developed in locations with minimal environmental and social impacts, according to the Indian branch of U.S. non-profit The Nature Conservancy. Utility scale solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...