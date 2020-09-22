Subscription rights in Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 24 September 2020. As of the same date, ISIN DK0060868966 (AAB) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061284916 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: AaB, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 4:1 Shareholders in Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S will be allocated four subscription rights for each existing share held at the time of allocation in VP Securities A/S. One subscription right will be required to subscribe for one new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 24 September 2020 to 7 October 2020 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 203629 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook AAB T Code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 Segment / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S makes a rights issue of up to 1,333,336 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 10 per share. Subscription price is DKK 40 per share of DKK 10. Subscription period: 28 September 2020 to 9 October 2020, both days included. For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=791618