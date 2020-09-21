Anzeige
Delisting of Securities of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.; Stein Mart, Inc.; and Shiloh Industries, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the American Depositary Shares, of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. Therapix Biosciences Ltd.'s American Depositary Shares were suspended on July 2, 2020 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Stein Mart, Inc. Stein Mart, Inc.'s common stock was suspended on August 24, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Shiloh Industries, Inc. Shiloh Industries, Inc.'s common stock was suspended on September 10, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies' securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies' public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: http://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.
