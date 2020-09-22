2G Energy's product portfolio of CHP systems positions it to benefit from the transition from coal and nuclear-powered electricity generation to increasing use of wind and solar sources augmented by natural gas to balance supply and demand. In the longer term, 2G has proven technology to address the potential switch from natural gas to hydrogen. However, there still will be significant demand for 2G's bio-gas and natural gas powered systems if adoption of hydrogen as an energy storage medium is delayed or derailed.

