YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation's Purple Mage Signs with Level Six to Provide Data Analytics Services to the Esports Incubator.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Purple Mage Advisors ("PMA"), a wholly owned subsidiary of YDX Innovation, has won a contract to provide services to Level Six ("Client"), an esports incubator owned by Amuka Esports.

Purple Mage, a company acquired by YDX Innovation earlier this year, focuses in data collection and analysis for esports teams, tournaments and players. The contract with Level Six marks the deployment of Purple Mage's platform, an algorithm that gathers, analyzes and interprets complex gaming data points during esports matches for in-depth analysis and assessment of player performances. The algorithm works by collecting and organizing live data from a selected player, which can then be utilized for purposes such as player improvement, coaching, recruiting, and ranking. "It's rewarding to see our product used in a new and exciting venture of Amuka Esports" said the President of Purple Mage, Arnoldas Dogelis.

The service will be provided to Level Six, Canada's first Esports incubator created by Amuka Esports that supports and accelerates the growth of esports and gaming startups.

"This is an exciting contract for the Purple Mage team and the YDX Group. Data analytics is an essential part of any sport and gaming is no different. Providing these services to Level Six and being able to use our software to gather data from their initiatives will help us to improve our product and continue launching new modules. Our technology allows esports leagues and tournaments to dive much deeper in their raw data which is fundamental for early industries like competitive gaming. We are also very excited to start executing our game plans around our esports division. Our focus will be to increase our value proposition and profitability. Opportunities like these are critical in building our book of business." - Stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation.

Amuka Esports are creators of Level Six, an intensive 10-week program designed to help esports and gaming companies launch their product or service. During each program, four companies from different verticals within the industry are selected to participate.

According to Amuka Esports CEO, Ben Feferman, "our second cohort is very focused on using data and analytics so solve some of the major problems in the esports industry. Whether its player scouting and development or betting and wagering lines, we felt there was a gap in the tools at our disposable. We are excited to be working with Purple Mage's platform to give our company and our incubator the data and analytics edge that we need."

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV: YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a global leader in the commercialization of immersive new technologies that incorporate virtual reality, augmented reality, esports and gaming. Its core business seeks to monetize through licensing its IP, developing interactive exhibitions and through esports tournaments and content.

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - is a proprietary gaming platform that brings location based virtual reality to any location-based event or entertainment centre. Arkave features state-of-the-art free roam technology coupled with a vast library of both in-house and third party games.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - has developed over 2,000 interactive and immersive experiences for some of the largest global brands including Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AB InBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, Fiat and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

BEAT Gaming - www.beat.gl - is an industry leading esports company that has organized internationally recognized events such as the Dota 2, Overwatch and PUBG BEAT Invitational. Since its creation, BEAT has organized over 30 professional and semi-pro esports events, which has reached over 40 million viewers globally.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

RENDER - www.render.gg - Render is a professional video production studio specializing in crafting video content for YouTubers, Streamers, Teams and Brands. Render is highly specialized in gaming content, but also works with a wide variety of digital media.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: negotiations with sponsors and creation of a major esports brand. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Company's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Transaction, including: that the Company's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions; the inability of YDX to complete the Transaction on the terms announced or at all; the inability of YDX to finance any necessary costs associated with the Transaction; risks relating to the satisfaction of the conditions to closing the Transaction; that future results may vary from historical results; and that market conditions or competition may affect the outcome of the Transaction and the business. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: YDX Innovation Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607201/YDX-Innovations-Purple-Mage-Signs-with-Level-Six-to-Provide-Data-Analytics-Services-to-the-Esports-Incubator