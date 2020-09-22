Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Bioscience Continues to Grow its Patent Portfolio

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announces that it has received another new granted patent in the USA.

Lexaria has been granted U.S. Patent No. 10,756,180 pursuant to the Notice of Allowance it received from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for patent application number 16/497,920 previously announced on April 23, 2020.

This new patent provides patent claims that protect the use of Lexaria's DehydraTECH technology together with cannabinoids, nicotine, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or vitamins in mix and serve beverage formats. The patent is entitled "Food and Beverage Compositions Infused With Lipophilic Active Agents and Methods of Use Thereof". This signifies another addition to Lexaria's first patent family, under which nine US patents have now been granted.

Lexaria has also responded to patent office queries in Europe, India, Mexico, Australia, USA, Japan and Canada in recent weeks and although the Company does not expect all its applications to be successful, it is optimistic of additional patent grants in some of these locations soon.

Lexaria currently has 17 granted patents, with 9 granted in the US and 8 in Australia, along with roughly 60 patent applications pending throughout the world. The granted patents cover delivery of cannabinoids, NSAIDs, nicotine and fat-soluble vitamins. Patents are pending for the delivery of antiviral drugs, human hormones such as testosterone and estrogen, phosphodiesterase inhibitors and more.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s (OTCQX: LXRP, CSE: LXX) proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company's technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH increases bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduces time of onset from 1 - 2 hours to 10 - 20 minutes, and masks unwanted tastes for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine, and other molecules. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 16 patents granted and over 60 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

