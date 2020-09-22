Company Leaders Highlight Connected Technologies, a New Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces, and Actions to Achieve Bold Sustainability Goals

Today, at Climate Week NYC 2020, Dave Regnery, president and chief operating officer of Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), will highlight how the company is accelerating solutions for healthy and efficient buildings during the panel session Smart Buildings: How Tech Can Enable Productive, Healthy and Net-Zero Buildings. Regnery joins other industry and government leaders from around the world who are taking part in the week-long event, which is being broadcast through an interactive virtual platform this year.

During the live panel, he will spotlight Trane Technologies' recent launch of the Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces, advancements in connected controls, and how the company will meet its bold 2030 Sustainability Commitments.

"As a climate innovator, we are providing solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in HVAC while also facing a global pandemic that has put greater emphasis on safe and healthy indoor spaces," said Regnery. "Climate Week is an opportune time and forum to discuss how it is possible to achieve buildings that are both healthy and efficient. It requires a holistic approach to assessing, mitigating and managing the total indoor environment."

Regnery added that connected controls and building intelligence will play an important role in the future of sustainable buildings. The company recently reached 20,000 connected buildings in the U.S. and Europe and nearly one million pieces of connected equipment.

Collaboration Can Change the World

Trane Technologies launched its 2030 Sustainability Commitments last year and highlighted them during Climate Week 2019. The goals include reaching carbon neutral operations as well as the Gigaton Challenge, a pledge to reduce customer carbon emissions by a billion metric tons the equivalent of two percent of the world's annual emissions.

To meet the challenge, the company works with customers around the globe, such as Crosstown Concourse, a mixed-use development in Memphis, TN. Crosstown installed more than 1,200 pieces of connected equipment to create optimal daily operations, track tenant energy use, troubleshoot issues, and schedule changes to the system. The development is on track to significantly reduce energy use and costs, while reducing carbon emissions by 8,400 tons per year.

"Fifteen percent of the world's global emissions comes from heating and cooling buildings, and global demand for HVAC is expected to triple by 2050," says Regnery. "The Gigaton Challenge is an opportunity to significantly reduce that impact on climate change. We hope to see more businesses join us. Ultimately, we can change an industry, and an industry can change the world."

Creating Healthy and Efficient Spaces

Also in the Climate Week lineup, Rasha Hasaneen, vice president of Innovation and executive director of the company's Center for Healthy Efficient Spaces (CHES) will join a panel at the Business Council for Sustainable Energy and Energy Efficiency Global Alliance A Solution Set For Complex Challenges: Clean Energy And Climate, COVID-19 and Economic Recovery, on Wednesday, September 23.

"The global pandemic has heightened people's sensitivity to how indoor environments affect their well-being," said Hasaneen. "Whether at home, the office, school or in transit, people not only need peace of mind about the quality of the air they breathe, but also optimal and energy-efficient conditions for the overall space, including surfaces, lighting, acoustics, temperature, humidity, and ergonomics. CHES will respond to this call-to-action by convening expertise, informing policies, and helping to bring innovation to market."

Trane Technologies is an annual sponsor of Climate Week NYC.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit https://www.tranetechnologies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005054/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jennifer Regina

+1-630-390-8011

Jennifer.regina@tranetechnologies.com

Investors Contact:

Zachary Nagle

+1-704-990-3913

zachary.nagle@tranetechnologies.com