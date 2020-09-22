Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.09.2020
PR Newswire
22.09.2020 | 12:33
Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Result of AGM

Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 22

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47190)
LEI Number: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33
(The "Company")

22 SEPTEMBER 2020

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22 September 2020, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 21 August 2020 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary ResolutionForDiscretion
(voted in favour)		AgainstAbstain
13,206,0180180
23,206,0180180
33,206,0180180
43,206,0180180
53,205,42806080
63,206,0180180
73,206,0180180
83,206,0180180
Special ResolutionForDiscretion
(voted in favour)		AgainstAbstain
93,204,56001,4760

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Special Resolution was as follows:

Special Resolution 9

THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to apply for the cancellation of the listing of the Shares to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001

END

© 2020 PR Newswire
