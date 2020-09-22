Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Result of AGM

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47190)

LEI Number: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

(The "Company")

22 SEPTEMBER 2020

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22 September 2020, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 21 August 2020 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 3,206,018 0 18 0 2 3,206,018 0 18 0 3 3,206,018 0 18 0 4 3,206,018 0 18 0 5 3,205,428 0 608 0 6 3,206,018 0 18 0 7 3,206,018 0 18 0 8 3,206,018 0 18 0 Special Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 9 3,204,560 0 1,476 0

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Special Resolution was as follows:

Special Resolution 9

THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to apply for the cancellation of the listing of the Shares to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END