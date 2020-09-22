Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Result of AGM
London, September 22
Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47190)
LEI Number: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33
(The "Company")
22 SEPTEMBER 2020
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22 September 2020, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 21 August 2020 were duly passed.
Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:
|Ordinary Resolution
|For
|Discretion
(voted in favour)
|Against
|Abstain
|1
|3,206,018
|0
|18
|0
|2
|3,206,018
|0
|18
|0
|3
|3,206,018
|0
|18
|0
|4
|3,206,018
|0
|18
|0
|5
|3,205,428
|0
|608
|0
|6
|3,206,018
|0
|18
|0
|7
|3,206,018
|0
|18
|0
|8
|3,206,018
|0
|18
|0
|Special Resolution
|For
|Discretion
(voted in favour)
|Against
|Abstain
|9
|3,204,560
|0
|1,476
|0
Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.
The Special Resolution was as follows:
Special Resolution 9
THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to apply for the cancellation of the listing of the Shares to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
