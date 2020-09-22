Starting from the 23rd of September Nasdaq Clearing front-end Q-port will introduce an option to create an average price trade, previously only available in Clearing Workstation 1. The new feature will be accessible via trade history screen. How to access Q-port Please request for New Clearing Access via the Member Portal. Q-Port is accessible over Internet and uses 2-Factor authentication (2FA) which needs to be prepared by the member's IT-department before usage. Read more at 2FA Technical site. For user access related questions, please contact Member Services +46 8 405 6660 or ms.gi@nasdaq.com. For clearing related questions, please contact Clearing Operations +46 8 405 6880 or clearing@nasdaq.com. Access to Q-port