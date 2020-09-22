Ardoq, a software company reinventing enterprise architecture with dynamic, data-driven tools, today launched "Scenarios"-a first-of-its-kind capability that enables organizations to model multiple future states in a scalable, data-driven, and collaborative way. The latest release to Ardoq's next gen EA platform will be unveiled this morning at the company's virtual Tech Fest 2020 (8am ET).

Today's enterprise architects are not only responsible for understanding their organization as-is, but also planning for the future. Being able to efficiently model the future is foundational to articulating, analyzing, optimizing, regulating and even anticipating the next wave of change. The need for this level of visibility and planning has never been greater than today-whether it comes from the uncertainty created by a global pandemic, technology disruption or digital transformation efforts. Until now, simulating the future, deciding how an organization should respond with both technology and process change, and modeling it all has been an unsolved challenge.

"Ardoq's vision goes beyond the old school perception of enterprise architecture, involving stakeholders across the organization-including the C-suite-in understanding how we can structure and solve some of the most pressing business problems," said David Beresford, Chief Knowledge Officer, Product Development at Extenda Retail. "With Scenarios, the way we describe the future will be transformed, arming enterprise architects with the data, models and context needed to articulate the impact of changes across the enterprise."

Ardoq's Scenarios has taken the lessons learned from collaborative code development and applied them to a data-driven approach for modeling enterprise-wide change. Architects can now branch and model any number of potential futures, run differential analysis, simulate the impact of change, and share their findings at scale.

Scenarios is the latest feature release to Ardoq's next gen EA platform, which enables customers to engage and connect stakeholders across the organization with business-friendly visualizations understandable to all. Ardoq brings a new approach to old problems, delivering:

Flexibility in design and analysis that moves EA beyond rigid, academic frameworks

Automation that removes time-consuming, manual data collection and consumption

Collaboration that enables teams across the organization to address changes in real time, and easily share insights that lead to better decision making at the business level

Data-driven and automated visualizations, graph reporting and simulation that is unachievable with legacy EA tools

"Today's architects need solutions that can keep up with the fast-paced, iterative and experimental approaches that come with agile change across the enterprise," said Ian Stendera, Ardoq's Vice President of Product. "Scenarios is the next phase in our commitment to ensuring enterprise architecture plays a key role in strategic business decisions. We help EAs build a bridge between business and IT with actionable and measurable roadmaps that can change just as quickly as strategic priorities."

Scenarios also streamlines the process of creating multiple future states-which has historically been a clunky, burdensome process. Instead of having to maintain multiple copies of their data with slight variations, architects can create a branch, keep it in sync, and then model the changes within without becoming disconnected from ongoing changes that may impact their projects.

To learn more, request a demo.

About Ardoq

Ardoq is a dynamic, data-driven SaaS tool for Enterprise Architecture, and the tool for your digital transformation journey. Our software helps organizations and businesses plan, implement, and execute change across their technologies, capabilities, people, projects and strategies.

With Ardoq, fresh data creates dynamic visualizations that provide insights for better decisions. Business Decision Makers and Enterprise Architects can focus on understanding interdependencies between technology, processes and people, and spend less time documenting.

Ardoq is a bold, caring, and driven company with a mission to empower our customers to drive value through successful change. More info: www.ardoq.com

