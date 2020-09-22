Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: 4th Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 4th interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 30 October 2020, to shareholders on the register on 2 October 2020. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 1 October 2020.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

22 September 2020