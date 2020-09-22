Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: KB Industries Awarded Additional Yellowstone National Park Contract

Initial Installation of Flexi®-Pave for Infrastructure Improvements Deemed A Huge Success

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, KB Industries was awarded a new Federal contract by the National Parks Authority to expand the use of Flexi®-Pave, KBI's proprietary flexible porous pavement solution throughout areas of Yellowstone National Park.

In 2015, following a long and rigorous vetting process to determine the effectiveness of KBI's Flexi®-Pave, The Yellowstone Foundation awarded KBI an initial contract to supply and install tens of thousands of sq. ft. of porous and flexible pavement utilizing crumb rubber from recycled tires within the Park.

With Yellowstone being in an area prone to severe freeze/thaw cycles combined with high UV indices and significant foot traffic from visitors creates a perfect storm of stresses on conventional asphalt pathways. These stresses then lead to asphalt cracking and eventually breaking off which over time, the broken pieces can migrate into the geysers. After Flexi®-Pave was installed in 2015 and again in 2016, 2017 and 2018, it became clear that the porous and flexible surface eliminated the undesirable cracking and subsequent fracturing and breaking off of asphalt pieces from the park pathways.

An added benefit of KBI's Flexi®-Pave is that the pathways are perceived by park visitors to be more comfortable to walk on than traditional asphalt or concrete due to the slight "give" created by the addition of the crumb rubber to the proprietary mix of ingredients.

The contract recently awarded to KB Industries by the first national park established in the US, is further protecting the heritage of Yellowstone using KB Industries' environmentally friendly infrastructure solution.

About Atlantic Wind and Solar: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc, (OTC: AWSL) develops renewable energy power and infrastructure projects globally. Through its recently acquired K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave flexible porous pavement. In parallel, the company is vigorously developing projects to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, and even raw sewage waste to produce electricity using its Zero Emission Waste to Electricity (ZEW2E) solution. Visit www.atlanticwindandsolar.com

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

CONTACT:

Angela Adshead

Atlantic Wind and Solar

+44 7771 821 791

aadshead@atlanticwindsandsolar.com

SOURCE: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607124/KB-Industries-Awarded-Additional-Yellowstone-National-Park-Contract