Scientists in Hong Kong have developed a cell they say retains more than 90% of its initial efficiency under accelerated testing conditions. The device is based on two-dimensional metal-organic frameworks.Scientists from the City University of Hong Kong have developed a perovskite solar cell based on a 2D conjugated metal-organic framework which functions as an electron-extraction layer at the interface between perovskite and cathode. The researchers claim their device is the first perovskite cell to offer good long-term stability and high power conversion efficiency at the same time and they ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...