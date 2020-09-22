Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.09.2020
NEWS: Bohrstart beim ultra-hochgradigen Gold-Silber-Minenprojekt
WKN: A0LC4K ISIN: US29076N2062 
Frankfurt
22.09.20
09:03 Uhr
1,030 Euro
-0,050
-4,63 %
ACCESSWIRE
22.09.2020
eMagin Corporation: eMagin Board Director Ellen Richstone Named by National Association of Corporate Directors to Directorship 100

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced that Board Director Ellen Richstone has been named to the 2020 National Association of Corporate Directorship 100 which annually recognizes the most influential boardroom leaders. The 2020 D100, which is comprised of 50 public company directors and 50 governance professionals, will be honored on opening day of the NACD Virtual Summit 2020 on October 12, 2020. Ellen is also on two other public company boards: Superior Industries and Orion Energy Systems.

"Ellen has proven herself to be an invaluable member of our Board providing strategic guidance and leadership, as well as chairing the audit committee. On behalf of the Board and the management team, I congratulate Ellen on this outstanding achievement," stated Dr. Jill J. Wittels, Chair of the Board.

About eMagin

The leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. We invent, engineer and manufacture display technologies of the future in the USA, including our Direct Patterning Technology (dPd) that will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, our microdisplays have been, and continue to be, used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. www.emagin.com

Contact:

eMagin Corporation
Mark A. Koch, Acting Chief Financial Officer
845-838-7951
mkoch@emagin.com

Affinity Growth Advisors
Betsy Brod
212-661-2231
betsy.brod@affinitygrowth.com

SOURCE: eMagin Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/607032/eMagin-Board-Director-Ellen-Richstone-Named-by-National-Association-of-Corporate-Directors-to-Directorship-100TM

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
