eMagin Corporation: eMagin Board Director Ellen Richstone Named by National Association of Corporate Directors to Directorship 100

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced that Board Director Ellen Richstone has been named to the 2020 National Association of Corporate Directorship 100 which annually recognizes the most influential boardroom leaders. The 2020 D100, which is comprised of 50 public company directors and 50 governance professionals, will be honored on opening day of the NACD Virtual Summit 2020 on October 12, 2020. Ellen is also on two other public company boards: Superior Industries and Orion Energy Systems.

"Ellen has proven herself to be an invaluable member of our Board providing strategic guidance and leadership, as well as chairing the audit committee. On behalf of the Board and the management team, I congratulate Ellen on this outstanding achievement," stated Dr. Jill J. Wittels, Chair of the Board.

