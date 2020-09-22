Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International, Inc. (OPTI) Introduces UV & UV-C Hydroxyl Air Purifier Solutions for Commercial and Personal Applications

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced that the Company now has a suite of air purification products that effectively kills 99.99% of virus, bacteria, germs, and other harmful contaminants based on SGS testing (the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company). Specifically, the Optec Hydroxyl Air Sterilizer is safe to use while children and adults are in the same room or vehicle and utilizes OH radicals triggered by built in UVC light to transform virus proteins, thereby decomposing bacteria and viruses. It is a safe, quiet, and fast sterilizer for airborne, surface and materials sterilization that is perfectly suited for both the home and office spaces.

Additionally, the OPTEC Rovers 1, 2, and 3 use medical grade UV technology to sterilize 1,000 sq. ft., 2,000 sq. ft., and 3,000 sq. ft. spaces respectively. The Rover 1 is an ideal soliton for classrooms and hospital rooms between 500-1,000 sq. ft, and the Rovers 3 and 4 are the perfect sterilization solution for larger spaces such as warehouses, gyms, auditoriums, conference areas and more.

These products are especially critical in light of the recent spike in reported cases in large gathering areas including college campus es across the country. The CDC's updated guidance generates a new level of severity when it comes to air sterilization. Optec has already been providing companies, schools, police departments and countries with its UV-C sterilization products and is primed for wider distribution given the increased demand.

Optec International, Inc.'s CEO, Roger Pawson stated, "We have recognized for quite some time the world's need for effective air purification systems and are happy to be able to provide a sophisticated, non-toxic solution to help keep people safe. While masks will continue to remain paramount to all of our safety, additional measures will need to be taken to ensure clean air within enclosed spaces. Our Rover and Hydroxyl Air Purifier products truly meet the critical need at this time."

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecuvc.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

