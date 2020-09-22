Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2020) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a special report on the continued growth of the global CBD/hemp industry as additional international markets come into play and how smart companies hedging for the future are putting their focus into globalized distribution systems.

Read the full article on Investorideas.com featuring Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTC Pink: CSUI) and related cannabis stocks.

https://www.investorideas.com/news/2020/cannabis/09212CBD-Hemp-Industry-Expansion.asp

As we see more global acceptance of the hemp/CBD industry, whether in the form of new import/export regulations coming into play in South America, potential markets opening up South East Asia, Japan and South Korea or larger companies like Amazon being more acceptant of hemp/CBD products, the CBD industry is going global faster than many anticipated, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. That being said, one of the most significant drivers of this industry today is the renewed focus on health and wellness and immune boosting products that we've seen ramp up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One company based out of Switzerland, Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTC Pink: CSUI), a fully-licensed Swiss cannabis cultivation and distribution company for recreational tobacco products and medical CBD oils, recently announced its own online expansion plans including the upcoming launch of a new brand on Amazon.

Сannabis Suisse Corp. is developing its own line of products including hemp oil, hemp protein, hemp gummies and hemp hearts with all the appropriate certificates and licenses, for sale on Amazon.

This news follows a recent announcement for online distribution of its cannabis and CBD products with uWeed from their retail outlets and online store (www.uweed.ch).

The expansion into online sales of hemp gives the company, which is headquartered in Switzerland, wider access and inroads into US markets as the legal environment for CBD products evolves.

Mr. Alain Parrik, COO & Director said, "Amazon is an important distribution outlet for us as we ramp up for expansion across multiple online retail platforms. Introducing a new line of hemp products paves the wave for additional products in the future."

Cannabis Suisse Corp. will be in compliance with Amazon rules and respects their position that CBD is currently banned on Amazon but hemp products are not.

The Company, as a registered manufacturer of both products will continue to use flowers with the highest concentration of CBD. For the new Amazon product line, oil will be squeezed from the seeds allowing Cannabis Suisse to use the whole plant in its production and benefit from it.

The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. Cannabis Suisse products are laboratory tested to ensure the end users have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product.

As the CBD/hemp space continues to gain global momentum, new distribution platforms and models as well as a heavy focus on product quality, consistency and efficacy will become more and more paramount for companies looking to be a global player and make no mistake, this is a global play. With companies like Amazon now also entering into the space, the level of competition has risen dramatically and investors should now be looking at the distribution and supply chain of any CBD/hemp company first and foremost as this looks to be an impactful factor moving forward.

