Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting on September 22, 2020 at 15.00 has not been held due to lack of quorum



Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" Management Board informs that for the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting on September 22, 2020 at 15.00 pm shareholders who in total represented 3 877 425 voting shares or 27.53% of voting capital were registered, therefore shareholders' meeting did not take place due to lack of quorum.

Olaine, September 22, 2020

