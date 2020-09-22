Sanwire Corporation: Intercept Music, A Sanwire Corp Subsidiary, Announces the Release and Launch of Version 2.0 of Its Software Platform and Website

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, ("Sanwire" or "the Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), is pleased to announce the release and launch of version 2.0 of its software platform and website (collectively the "Platform") that will significantly enhance its clients' experience and drive additional revenues for Intercept and its clients.

Intercept, in association with its domestic and European partners, embarked on this endeavor with the philosophy of incorporating the best of breed technologies and embedded social media tools to deliver exceptional feature-rich services for its clients. Key enhancements include:

· Artists can see where their music was streamed and downloaded, and identify the underlying streaming service utilized.

· Artists can evaluate direct effects of their marketing efforts for all of their social media platforms on a single dashboard; how many new followers joined, growth percentage, summary of all monies/revenues with multiple breakdowns and views.

· The Platform incorporates additional scale-up technologies providing the necessary tools for rapid expansion and growth for Intercept and its clients.

· With the explosion of social media companies and related services, the Platform has been expanded to include all major players, and the addition of over 20 new digital retailers that Intercept clients can utilize to increase their revenues and hence increasing Intercept's revenues.

"Despite the global pandemic, domestic hurricanes, and domestic forest fires we remain focused on helping our clients (independent artists and bands) to achieve their goals by empowering them with seamless productivity tools resulting in an exceptional experience," said Tod Turner, Intercept Music President. "The updated Platform provides an enhanced method for us and our clients to communicate product portfolio and related services."

Intercept's online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept's platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

For further inquiries, contact ir@sanwirecorporation.com, casper.casparian@interceptmusic.com, or (424) 835-0833.

