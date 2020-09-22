ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Announces Winquik's Inaugural Game Host Line-Up

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / ClickStream Corp (OTC Pink:CLIS) announced today it has set its inaugural talent lineup for the soon-to-be launched WinQuik app. The synchronized mobile and digital gaming platform will offer rapid-format trivia games played for real cash and prizes. WinQuik's celebrity hosts will rotate daily through a number of original quiz categories such as outer space, food, human survival and more. The gaming platform's week one host lineup will feature:

Monday Howie Schwab - Sports Trivia Guru

Tuesday Josh Dobbs - NFL Quarterback, Aerospace Engineer

Wednesday Mykel Hawke - Survival Expert

Thursday Jordan Andino - TV Chef, NYC Restaurateur

Friday Brian Baldinger - NFL Analyst, Travel Aficionado

Saturday Pooch Hall - Actor

Sunday Amber Theoharis - Journalist, Filmmaker, WinQuik Exec.

Amber Theoharis, Vice President of Original Programming at ClickStream's WinQuik gaming platform says, "We just wrapped our second round of production and really explored our hosts' range this time. With over 100 episodes in the can, covering 26 different trivia categories, we know our users will be challenged and entertained by our star lineup."

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream, states, "The work our production team has completed in just two short months is incredible. Our WinQuik talent lineup has brought our vision to life and we are ready for prime-time!"

ClickStream is actively identifying TV and entertainment personalities for programs as the company scales to deliver programming for WinQuik, the world's first synchronized mobile and digital network. The free-to-play platform will feature gaming shows and content designed for users seeking the thrill of live competition and the opportunity to win real cash and prizes.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company's initial offering WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts such as: Actor Pooch Hall, NFL quarterback and former NASA intern Joshua Dobbs, New York City restaurateur and celebrity chef Jordan Andino, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, U.S. Army Green Beret and survival expert Mykel Hawke, former ESPN host Howie "The Sultan of Sports Trivia" Schwab and Emmy-Award winning journalist, documentary filmmaker and ClickStream's Vice President of Original Programming Amber Theoharis. Show subject matter includes sports, survival, Hollywood, travel, the Bible, space, food and much more. Game types are set up dynamically with daily, live games and non-live games available to play multiple times daily. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream monetizes the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit: web: www.clickstream.technology or www.winquik.com | twitter: www.twitter.com/winquikapp or www.twitter.com/ClickstreamC | Instagram: www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Adam Handelsman

SpecOps Communications

adam@specopscomm.com

O: (512) 363-0594

C: (646) 413-9401

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607229/ClickStream-Announces-WinquiksTM-Inaugural-Game-Host-Line-Up