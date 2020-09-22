Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Algodon Fine Wines Added to World's Largest Online Wine Marketplace: Vivino

Argentine Wine Brand Algodon Fine Wines Continues Rollout of Its Award-Winning Varietals and Blends

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VINO), a company with a growing collection of experiential luxury assets including the premium wines of Algodon Fine Wines, a high-end leather accessories and fashion label Gaucho - Buenos Aires, as well as real estate holdings, today announces the addition of Vivino to the wine retailer network of Algodon Fine Wines. This debut is part of Algodon's expanded effort to rollout its premium Malbec-based wines, as well as the rest of the Algodon portfolio of award-winning varietals and blends, and is part of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s ongoing initiatives to expand its global reach for its wine brand and other subsidiaries via e-commerce.

Vivino (www.vivino.com) is the world's largest online wine marketplace and most downloaded wine app, with offices spanning 3 continents. Powered by a community of over 45 million users, Vivino's unique shopping experience uses user data to curate a selection of wine based on its users' preferences, leading the customer through a fun, interactive, and individualized purchasing process.

"Vivino is an exciting opportunity for Algodon Fine Wines to gain exposure and scalability in the world marketplace," said Scott Mathis, CEO and Chairman. "The website and app provide users with a distinctive shopping experience that we think pairs perfectly with our growing portfolio of wines. We believe the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly accelerated the e-commerce marketplace, and with this initiative our holding company Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, continues to broaden its global reach and take advantage of the worldwide growth of the digital marketplace. Our team is looking forward to supporting all of our e-commerce channels throughout the U.S. to share our unique and growing portfolio of wines with the world."

Vivino is the latest addition to the distinct network of Algodon Fine Wines including in-store and online retailers such as Sherry-Lehmann, Spec's, Le Boutellier, The Noble Grape, and VinPorter.

Algodon Fine Wines, founded in 2007 and with vineyards dating back to 1946, is one of the most exciting and dynamic wine brands emerging from Argentina. Located in San Rafael, Mendoza, Algodon produces a full range of premium wines from land holdings that include noted parcels of pre-phylloxera vineyards dating back to the 1940s. Algodon's premium wines have received top awards and ratings from the world's foremost tasting competitions including Gold Medals from the prestigious Global Masters Wine Competition, comprised of master sommeliers. Algodon's Black Label Reserves represent the best selection from Algodon with 100% microvinified blends whose low yield produces full concentration of fruit and flavor. Algodon's complete portfolio of fine wines is currently available in distinguished wine bars, wine shops, restaurants, hotels, and e-commerce in Argentina, Germany, Switzerland, Guernsey, U.K., the Netherlands, and the United States.

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Wine Estates is a boutique Mendoza winery located in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital. Fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, our 325 acres of vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam. Algodon Fine Wines are handcrafted by the brilliant winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, with input from Master of Wine, Anthony Foster. Our goal is to produce premium wines utilizing ecofriendly, organic inspired approaches, combined with the best modern winemaking technology. Brought together by Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Visit AlgodonFineWines.com. Algodon Fine Wines is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (www.gauchoholdings.com), which also owns and operates a growing collection of luxury assets including Gaucho - Buenos Aires (www.gauchobuenosaires.com), an e-commerce leather accessories and fashion brand that offers buyers around the world some of Argentina's best fashion and apparel items, including what the county is already well-known for: quality leather goods and accessories. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York City.

