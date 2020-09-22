Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
NEWS: Bohrstart beim ultra-hochgradigen Gold-Silber-Minenprojekt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856193 ISIN: SE0000112724 Ticker-Symbol: SCA 
Tradegate
22.09.20
14:53 Uhr
11,525 Euro
-0,170
-1,45 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,49011,59015:05
11,53511,55015:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA CELLULOSA
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB11,525-1,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.