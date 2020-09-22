Signavio, a leading provider of business transformation solutions, today announced that Signavio Process Intelligence for Salesforce is now available on Salesforce AppExchange, giving businesses visibility across their entire sales cycle with its powerful process mining capabilities. Signavio's integration with Salesforce enables organizations to understand and continuously refine the sales cycle, enabling more efficient selling, larger deals and improved closure rates.

With Signavio Process Intelligence for Salesforce, organizations can analyze their sales performance over multiple dimensions and compare how effective the sales teams are across regions, market segments or product lines. They are also able to identify best practices by mapping and analyzing their most successful sales patterns and sales people.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Signavio Process Intelligence for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FR6AcUAL&preview=%222020-04-16T08%3A48%3A21.000Z%22

Signavio Process Intelligence for Salesforce allows businesses to foster a culture of sales excellence through:

Visibility across the entire sales cycle Analyze your sales performance over time and over multiple dimensions: compare how effective the sales teams are across regions, market segments or product lines. Find out who is doing better than the rest, how are they doing it and why they are able to be so successful.

Analyze your sales performance over time and over multiple dimensions: compare how effective the sales teams are across regions, market segments or product lines. Find out who is doing better than the rest, how are they doing it and why they are able to be so successful. Optimized sales cycles - Making sure people know and understand what the most successful sales people in your business are doing, and why, is a dream sales leaders want to realise. With an end-to-end view of the sales cycle, leadership can determine and correct inefficiencies and blockages experienced by the sales team, enabling companies to understand and continuously improve their processes, resulting in more efficient selling, bigger deals, and increased win rates.

- Making sure people know and understand what the most successful sales people in your business are doing, and why, is a dream sales leaders want to realise. With an end-to-end view of the sales cycle, leadership can determine and correct inefficiencies and blockages experienced by the sales team, enabling companies to understand and continuously improve their processes, resulting in more efficient selling, bigger deals, and increased win rates. Beyond business intelligence - with insights around behavior, timing, non-conformances, success rates and more. This allows leadership to understand what engagement models work best and derive best practices that can be rolled out across the organization. We help you understand this by showing you, visually, how your sales process is actually being executed. You can see every action and interaction over time, from the moment leads enter the top of your funnel through to deal closure.

"The selling journey has always been ripe for process management and the availability of Signavio Business Transformation Suite on Salesforce AppExchange will help businesses understand processes to achieve their sales goals," said Mark Law, Global Vice President of Channels Alliances, Signavio. "Our technology offers visibility into the sales cycle that allows leadership to make necessary process changes that will help drive more sales, save money and close deals faster."

"Signavio Process Intelligence app is a welcome addition to AppExchange by helping businesses around the world change existing processes to drive sales pipelines," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 7.5 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About Signavio

Over 1 million users in more than 1,500 organizations worldwide rely on Signavio's unique offering to make process part of their DNA. With its powerful mining, modelling and automation capabilities, Signavio's Business Transformation Suite is a cloud-based management platform that enables mid-size and large organizations to understand, improve and transform all of their business processes faster than ever and at scale, providing new levels of business process speed and real-time intelligence. Its intelligent decision-making tools address digital transformation, operational excellence and customer centricity, placing them at the heart of the world's leading organizations. Headquartered in Berlin, with offices in the US, UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Singapore, Japan, India and Australia, Signavio has helped optimize over 1 million processes across the globe. www.signavio.com.

