OutMatch Acquires Recruitment Automation Platform LaunchPad to Provide New, Candidate-Driven Digital Hiring Experience

Acquisition significantly expands OutMatch's digital hiring platform and global go-to market strategy

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OutMatch, a leading SaaS talent intelligence platform, today announced its acquisition of LaunchPad, an end-to-end recruitment automation platform. This acquisition creates a first-of-its-kind candidate-driven talent selection platform that marries automation and AI bringing efficiency and data to the hiring process.

"Combining LaunchPad's state-of-the-art automation and AI technology with OutMatch's data-driven assessment offerings will create a market-leading solution with global scale and enable companies to maximize the lifetime value of their employee base," says OutMatch CEO, Greg Moran. "The OutMatch platform will allow candidates the opportunity to move at speed through the selection process with full transparency, while talent acquisitions teams can drive unprecedented 25x or greater ROI."

As part of the acquisition, OutMatch is launching a new talent selection platform that ties candidate screening, assessments, video interview, and AI-driven predictive analytics into a single integrated, automated workflow platform. This will result in faster, more accurate hiring results that provide organizations with the clarity, insight, and speed needed to match the right candidate with the right job.

The new platform leverages the combined capabilities of OutMatch and LaunchPad to provide:

Better hiring decisions informed by data-backed insights

Enhanced candidate experience and satisfaction

Reduced talent acquisition time on administrative tasks and increased time spent hiring great people

Reduced hiring bias

"The talent acquisition process is traditionally time-consuming, inefficient, and inconsistent, issues only compounded by COVID-19," says Will Hamilton, LaunchPad CEO. "Technology must adapt and be able to support a more diverse and ever-changing array of hiring needs while still driving improved efficiency. We believe OutMatch will completely transform the nature of hiring, driving recruiter productivity while enhancing transparency for candidates."

OutMatch is a portfolio company of Rubicon Technology Partners (headquartered in Boulder, Colorado) and Camden Partners (headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland). Goldenhill International acted as financial advisor to LaunchPad. Lightning Partners acted as the buy side financial advisor to Outmatch on the transaction.

About OutMatch

The OutMatch Talent Intelligence Platform brings clarity to talent decisions by gathering the right data and putting the insights companies need at their fingertips. We help the world's biggest brands to select and develop great people, maximizing the employee life cycle. Nearly 100 million candidates and employees have used OutMatch technology, with over 10 million flowing through per year. This volume of data gives OutMatch unique insight into the workforce and prepares OutMatch clients for the future of work. OutMatch was recently named to the 2020 Inc 5000 list as well as Inc magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020.

About LaunchPad

LaunchPad's recruitment technology platform brings together the latest in video interviewing technology, best of breed assessments, automation, reviewer insights and predictive analytics to optimize your hiring process - allowing you to create a seamless candidate experience, improve the reliability of your hiring decisions and hire the best candidates, faster, all from one platform. LaunchPad has served 350+ clients and processed over 3 million interviews worldwide for some of the world's leading brands.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/845294/OutMatch_Logo.jpg