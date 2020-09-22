Medical Leaders in COVID-19 Vaccines, PPE Can Leverage Newswire's EMA GT Market Builder

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / ?Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder presents a major opportunity for medical manufacturers, medical tech firms, and healthcare leaders heading into the winter season. With the second wave of COVID-19 expected to hit the United States in the upcoming months, companies across all industries will be called upon to answer the demand of the American people.

Discussions of vaccines, personal protective equipment, telemed services, and increased testing have been rampant throughout the summer months of 2020. Winter is quickly approaching, and according to medical leaders and economic analysts, so is an unprecedented flu and sickness season.

However, there have been several positive indicators for medical companies and their influence over the U.S. economy, including a September 14 article from Barron's Magazine. In it, financial reporter Teresa Rivas partially attributed the spikes in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (up 1.2%), the S&P 500 (+1.6%) and the Nasdaq Composite (+2.3%) to AstraZeneca's decision to resume vaccine trials after a temporary stoppage.

While major medical manufacturers and research facilities continue to make major advancements in COVID-19 vaccines and personal protective equipment, CMOs in need of efficient and reliable corporate communications software can rely on Newswire's powerful platform to launch strategic campaigns to increase brand awareness.

"The healthcare and medical industries have dominated news cycles due to COVID-19's lasting effects, and this trend undoubtedly will continue into the new year," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business. "To prepare for this, many of our customers in the medical and healthcare space have utilized the press release distribution and media outreach of the Market Builder to deliver relevant information to hyper-targeted media audiences."

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder customers gain full access to the power of Newswire's platform, allowing C-suite executives to strategically distribute unified messaging to relevant audiences, which in turn, can help increase brand awareness, website traffic, and overall sales opportunities.

"We were able to rapidly and efficiently expand our media and marketing team without placing added stress on our existing staff," said Ken Sternfeld, Chief Pharmacist Officer and Founder of RXVIP Concierge. "Newswire has been able to amplify our brand awareness, generate hundreds of leads within our target audience and establish a presence in the media for our company. We could not be happier with the relationship we have built with the Newswire team and the results we are seeing."

"Our program is the one and only integrated media and marketing communications utility in the market. For the past year, the EMA GT program has provided valuable media coverage to our customers, and we are thrilled to celebrate our anniversary of serving the healthcare and medical sector," said Anthony Santiago, Newswire's VP of Marketing.

Find out how Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Market Builder can help your business increase brand awareness through targeted content campaigns.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

VP of Earned Media Advantage Business

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

