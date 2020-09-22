Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates 42West on a Historic Emmy Night

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, today congratulated its subsidiary, the entertainment PR powerhouse 42West, on a monumentally successful night at the 72nd Emmy Awards.

42West was involved in various capacities with 33 programs and individuals that earned a total of 145 nominations and won 43 Emmy Awards overall. During Sunday's broadcast, 42West clients took home more than half of the awards presented.

Among the company's highlights was Pop TV's "Schitt's Creek," which 42West has been representing since 2018. The series, winner of nine Emmy Awards overall, made history as the first comedy series to win all seven major awards in the category in the same year, comprised of Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The "Schitt's Creek" sweep also marked the first time any show, either comedy or drama, has captured all four of its genre's acting categories (Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress) in the same year. Creator/Executive Producer/Star Daniel Levy also made history for the most Emmy wins in one night with four.

42West also served as a consultant for HBO, which led all networks by winning 30 Emmy Awards. HBO's winners included "Watchmen," which won Outstanding Limited Series and was the most-honored program of the year with 11 wins; "Succession," which won Outstanding Drama Series and tied as the third most-honored series with seven awards; and, "Bad Education" which won the award for Outstanding Television Movie.

42West's Crafts division represented Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," which received four Creative Arts Emmys for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour), Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Period and/or Character Make-up and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

"What an incredible, history-making Emmy night for 42West and its clients," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "To represent the winning program in all 3 televised categories of Comedy, Drama and Limited Series, and to passionately represent the first series to ever sweep the comedy category as well as to sweep all four acting awards in either comedy or drama, is a true testament to the company's expertise and passion for television. All of us at Dolphin could not be more proud of the teams at 42West, and we are grateful to witness on a daily basis their amazing work and tireless dedication to the clients they represent."

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

About 42West

With unparalleled experience, contacts, and expertise, 42West is one of the leading full-service public-relations firms in the entertainment industry. The firm's PR professionals have developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies, television shows, and digital productions as well as for countless individual actors, filmmakers, recording artists, and authors. In addition, 42West has also provided strategic communications counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and media conglomerates.

