10-Year-Old New Jersey Girl Wins American Kidney Fund National Calendar Kids Art Contest for Pediatric Kidney Patients

Khloe Sudol of Woodbine will be the cover artist for 2021 AKF calendar

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / ?A young dialysis patient from Woodbine, New Jersey, has won the American Kidney Fund's (AKF) annual national Calendar Kids Art Contest. Ten-year-old Khloe Sudol's artwork will appear on the cover of AKF's 2021 calendar, and she will be a special guest at AKF's national gala taking place virtually later this year.

Khloe was one of 13 pediatric kidney patient finalists vying to have their artwork appear on the calendar's cover. Each child's artwork was posted to AKF's website to be voted on by the public, and thousands of people across the country cast their votes to help AKF choose the winner. Khloe's creative artwork, "Kidneys & Flowers," includes a poignant message alluding to the shortage of donor organs: "If only kidneys could grow like flowers."

Khloe learned about the art contest through her dialysis nurses and completed the painting while quarantining at home for COVID-19. "I'm excited that my painting got chosen," Khloe said. "I hope that my painting will bring hope to other kids who are going through the same thing as me."

"We are thrilled to be part of this contest and extremely grateful that Khloe's artwork received the most votes," said Heather Sudol, Khloe's mother. "Khloe is very creative and was excited to brainstorm ideas for the painting with her dialysis nurse."

Khloe says she admires the beauty found in nature, especially flowers because while they're all different, they are each beautiful in their own way. Her painting symbolizes the differences in her and other kids with chronic kidney disease that make them beautiful.

AKF's 2021 calendar featuring Khloe's winning artwork on the cover will be published in October and available for purchase on AKF's website, KidneyFund.org . Khloe will be recognized during AKF's virtual annual gala, The Hope Affair, on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

"Khloe's painting is inspiring to us all, and serves as an important reminder that more than 90,000 people in this country are on the waiting list for a kidney transplant," said LaVarne A. Burton, president and CEO of the American Kidney Fund. "We are so grateful to all who submitted their artwork, especially during this difficult time navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, and we congratulate Khloe on winning the Calendar Kids Art Contest."

Thirty-five children and teens with kidney disease from across the United States submitted their artwork for this popular annual contest, now in its 25th year. Each of the finalists will receive a canvas-wrapped print of their artwork, along with a gift card.

Other young kidney patients whose artwork will appear in AKF's 2021 calendar include:

Celeste Arredondo from Martindale, Texas - "My Kidney"

Kiera Boomer from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey - "My Life and Dream"

Lisbeth Hidaigo Cruz from Philadelphia - "Skies a Kidney Beat"

Addyson Gilliland from Thorsby, Alabama - "Floral Bloom Cow"

Kelsey Luna from Redondo Beach, California - "Paw-sitive Vibes"

Braylin McMullen from Wheatland, California - "Kidney Buddies for Life"

Isabel Molina from New York City - "I Am Strong"

Jesus Ramirez from Dallas - "Future Travels"

Terence Rascher from Potomac, Maryland - "Mother's Day Love"

Darrianne Richardson from Renton, Washington - "The Power of Friendship"

Brianna Williams from Pflugerville, Texas - "Deep Sea Kidney"

Jahmere Womack from Philadelphia - "The Function"

AKF's Calendar Kids Art Contest provides an opportunity for pediatric kidney patients to express themselves through artwork and to receive national recognition while increasing awareness of kidney disease throughout the United States.

About Us

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation's leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease-from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Alice Andors

11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300

Rockville, MD 20852

Senior Director of Communications

Work: 240-292-7053

Mobile: 703-609-6085

aandors@kidneyfund.org

KidneyFund.org

SOURCE: American Kidney Fund

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607235/10-Year-Old-New-Jersey-Girl-Wins-American-Kidney-Fund-National-Calendar-Kids-Art-Contest-for-Pediatric-Kidney-Patients