ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Signs Partnership Deal with Porsche Digital Motorsport Tournament

ESE ENTERTAINMENT BECOMES A PARTNER WITH PORSCHE POLAND AND THE POLISH AUTOMOBILE AND MOTORCYCLE FEDERATION FOR THE ESPORTS SPRINT CHALLENGE

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESE), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing partnership agreement with the first official Polish National Digital Motorsport tournament ("Porsche Challenge"), to organize and execute the marketing and digital activities of the Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Poland, a Digital Motorsport tournament.

The tournament, organized and promoted alongside the Ragnar Simulator, is listed in the official calendar of the Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

"Professional drivers have been using racing simulators in their training routine for a long time. Now, esports has become a discipline in the Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation. We are thrilled to be able to bring together a global automotive legend like Porsche, and a top esports company such as ESE Entertainment in this project," says Michal Sikora, the Head of Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

"The coronavirus pandemic crisis and its consequences have accelerated the growth of this form of motorsport competition," says Marek Sworowski, Porsche Poland's Head of Marketing. "Porsche has always bravely explored new paths, hence our joy at being the patron of the new event in Poland's motorsport calendar," he adds.

"We're absolutely delighted to have ESE's logo on the Porsche cars and the tracks in Assetto Corsa, on which the best Polish sim racers will compete," said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE Entertainment, "Porsche is a company and brand that has been strongly associated with motorsport and competitive racing."

Sim racing is one of the fastest growing esports and has been supported by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for over two years. FIA reinforces sim racing by endorsing esports competitions, cooperating with game publishers and encouraging local organisations to explore the esport side of racing. A ground-breaking decision was made by FIA to officially recognize digital racing as one of the disciplines in which the Federation's members can run virtual tournaments of the country's Championship, under the formal name of Digital Motorsport.

The primary service of ESE Entertainment is organizing the marketing of the tournament, which includes acquiring media partners and sponsors.

"ESE's services in Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Poland comes from the organization's strategy, which includes creating world-class gaming events that bring together virtual and real-life sports competition," says Michal Mango, ESE Entertainment's Head of Strategy. "The popularity of this discipline during the pandemic is a confirmation of our vision. Due to being unable to compete in classic motorsport, many drivers racing in Formula 1 and other prestigious series chose to take part in sim racing," adds Michal Mango.

The Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Poland competition will last until September of 2020. It consists of 6 rounds, among which two are to be played on Polish tracks - Silesia Ring and Tor Poznan. Although the title of the Polish Champion is at stake, the competition has an open format and anyone can take part.

In order to participate, the players need to install the Assetto Corsa game on their PCs, along with the specified add-ons (the specifics of which are included in the event's rulebook that can be found on the following website WWW.PORSCHEESPORTS.PL/#/CHAMPIONSHIP).

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE Entertainment is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia, and North America.

