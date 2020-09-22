ThoughtSpot Cloud empowers every employee in an enterprise to ask questions, find insights, and take action on all their cloud data

ThoughtSpot, the leader in search AI-driven analytics, today announced the release of ThoughtSpot Cloud, one of the first fully-managed SaaS offerings providing business users with the flexibility to glean instant insights from data in the cloud. With ThoughtSpot Cloud, businesses can empower employees to access granular insights across the entirety of their cloud data in a matter of minutes, helping these organizations maximize ROI from their investments in cloud data warehouses like Amazon Redshift and Snowflake.

Enterprise Analytics is Finally Ready for the Cloud

Historically, enterprise analytics has been slow in moving to the cloud, held back by limited and slow growing network bandwidth, data gravity remaining on premises, fragmentation of data in multiple clouds, and concerns around security. Technological improvements over the last five years, particularly the introduction of cloud data warehouses, have addressed many of these concerns. Despite these advancements, accessing data today remains a challenge, with 73% of data going unused for analytics. They require a turnkey solution that works hand-in-hand with cloud data warehouses to enable all employees, from frontline worker to C-suite executive, with insights at the most granular level from their entire cloud.

Concurrently, the pandemic has accelerated the shift to a digital economy around the globe, prompting a new world order in which organizations must embrace digital transformation initiatives or be left behind. Traditional business models are being upended by data, while distributed workforces become the norm, driving companies to invest in the cloud more heavily than ever before. With increased cloud spend, businesses must rethink how their teams leverage the full power of their cloud to create meaningful growth at record speed.

ThoughtSpot Cloud fulfills this timely demand, giving enterprises the ultimate solution to instantly realize value from their cloud investments and spur greater digital transformation gains. ThoughtSpot Cloud connects to popular cloud data warehouses like Amazon Redshift and Snowflake, the cloud data platform, allowing business users to unearth insights from all their cloud data with search and AI.

Thoughts from the Top

"Metromile is grounded in machine learning and more than 3 billion miles of driving data," said Sathish Koteshwar, Vice President, Data, Metromile. "Data informs every aspect of our business and our ability to create the most personalized car insurance in the world. We chose ThoughtSpot Cloud because we could connect it quickly and seamlessly to our cloud data warehouse. The time to insight is incredibly valuable for us."

"Moving to the cloud and putting the cloud to work are often two different things. That's why the ease of integrating ThoughtSpot with our existing AWS based data lakes was so important," said Callie Cobbs, Sr. Lead Analyst, Chick-fil-A. "As our business and our data volumes continued to grow, we really needed a platform that would scale as we did, while also giving our business users faster and higher value-add insights to make informed decisions at the speed of business."

"Empowering every employee with data has become the lifeblood of modern businesses. This has become especially clear for organizations this year as they face the challenges COVID-19 has brought," said Sudheesh Nair, CEO of ThoughtSpot. "ThoughtSpot Cloud is purpose-built to address our customers' needs to unleash into the full power of their cloud data and drive true digital transformation more quickly than ever before. Existing legacy solutions, which are riddled with lag-times and infrastructure restrictions, are simply not up to the task. Our customers rely on us to help them to build a more fact-driven world through the use of data, and with ThoughtSpot Cloud, we've taken a major step forward in advancing this important mission."

"From day one, ThoughtSpot has had a singular focus making data accessible to everyone. With our search and AI-driven analytics solution, we deliver the easiest analytics experience that empowers everyone, regardless of technical sophistication, to ask questions of their data and make better decisions," said Ajeet Singh, cofounder Executive Chairman, ThoughtSpot. "With the launch of ThoughtSpot Cloud, we are expanding our product portfolio to deliver instant value on top of all enterprise data, wherever that data may live. This will give our enterprise customers the freedom to manage their data across all public and private cloud environments, while delivering a modern search-based interface to everyone in their organizations."

"The world has been moving to the cloud for years, as organizations realize huge benefits in speed, efficiency, and adoption from cloud capabilities. Too often, however, we hear our customers struggling to equip their entire team with insights from their cloud data," said Chris Degnan, Chief Revenue Officer, Snowflake. "ThoughtSpot Cloud makes it incredibly simple for organizations to leverage search and AI-driven analytics directly in Snowflake and realize more value from their cloud data."

"Organizations are modernizing their applications, business processes, and data platforms to take advantage of the agility and simplicity of the cloud," said Ken Chestnut, Global Segment Lead, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to work with ThoughtSpot to help business users derive more value from their data combining the power of Amazon Redshift with search and AI capabilities of ThoughtSpot Cloud."

Additional Features

ThoughtSpot Cloud is built on the same highly scalable, cloud-native architecture. Additional features and benefits include:

Fully managed service : ThoughtSpot's search and AI-driven analytics platform is available as a fully managed service.

: ThoughtSpot's search and AI-driven analytics platform is available as a fully managed service. Ease of use : Experience the full power of search and AI-driven analytics in a matter of minutes with minimum setup and configuration.

: Experience the full power of search and AI-driven analytics in a matter of minutes with minimum setup and configuration. Personalized onboarding : Specific onboarding flows by role tailor the experience for users, accelerating their time to value.

: Specific onboarding flows by role tailor the experience for users, accelerating their time to value. Search assist: Digital assistant that provides a step by step guide for first time users to aid in their initial search.

Digital assistant that provides a step by step guide for first time users to aid in their initial search. Prebuilt SpotApps : Reusable low-code templates to make getting insights from a particular application, like Salesforce, simple and scalable.

: Reusable low-code templates to make getting insights from a particular application, like Salesforce, simple and scalable. In-database benefits : Run queries directly in both high-performance, zero-management, built-for-the-cloud data warehouses like Amazon Redshift and Snowflake.

: Run queries directly in both high-performance, zero-management, built-for-the-cloud data warehouses like Amazon Redshift and Snowflake. Pricing: Pay only for the data consumed and analyzed, not for the number of users.

About ThoughtSpot

The world's most innovative enterprises use ThoughtSpot to empower every person in their organization, from C-suite executive to frontline employee, with the ability to quickly uncover data-driven insights. With ThoughtSpot, business people can type a simple search to instantly analyze billions of rows of data, and leverage artificial intelligence to get trusted, relevant insights pushed to them as answers to thousands of questions they might not have thought to ask. ThoughtSpot is simple enough for any business person to use, yet powerful enough to handle even the largest, most complex enterprise data without sacrificing speed, security, or governance. That's why customers like Walmart, BT, Siemens, Daimler, Exxon, Hulu, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of the West, and Nationwide Building Society have turned to ThoughtSpot to transform their decision-making cultures. By making insights a part of every conversation and every decision, ThoughtSpot is reimagining the role of data in creating a more fact-driven world. For more information, please visit www.thoughtspot.com.

