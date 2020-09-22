Findit, Inc.: WynCore Engages Findit To Help Improve Overall Exposure Online

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking management platform and online marketing service, has been retained by WynCore to improve overall web presence and exposure throughout social media.

WynCore has engaged Findit to help improve overall online exposure throughout search and social media with a customized marketing campaign. Findit will produce fresh content on a daily basis highlighting WynCore and their professional warehouse management systems (WMS) solutions. WynCore offers customized WMS solutions that are catered to your business to help improve efficiency. WynCore customized solutions covers: design and implementation, QA Testing, customized maintenance and support, and more. They can craft your WMS to suit your business and its needs.

As part of their campaign, Findit will create, post, and share freshly written content through the Findit URLs that WynCore has claimed as part of their marketing campaign with Findit utilizing the Claim your Name Feature. Findit is currently in the process of setting up these Findit URLs. The content created will consist of Right Now status updates. Once the posts are live, they can be shared to other social networking sites that include but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Twitter. Findit will also be producing videos highlighting the services WynCore provides.

Visit WynCore on Findit Under Some of Their Findit Names

findit.com/customize-logistics-software

findit.com/customize-warehouse-management-systems

Each piece of content that is created for WynCore will focus on reaching businesses that are looking for customized solutions to their warehouse management systems. Each piece of content written on Findit will also include pictures that have titles that we have manually entered for indexing purposes in Findit search as well as outside search engines that include Google, Yahoo, and Bing. Findit also includes a back link to specific pages on Wyncore.com to drive traffic to the website.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "We are excited to work with WynCore to help improve overall indexing in search and exposure throughout social media to reach existing businesses who may be in need of customized warehouse management solutions. Our objective is to drive more traffic to WynCore's website through content created on Findit, improve indexing in search engines, and reach a wider audience throughout social media through social sharing. By doing so, we hope to heighten awareness of WynCore and their services to businesses who are in need of the services WynCore provides, but had previously not yet heard of WynCore."

Contact WynCore today for customized warehouse management solutions for your warehouse management software at 866-996-2673. To sign up for your own online marketing campaign on Findit, please call 404-443-3224.

About WynCore

Our founders met in college where they became fast friends. Together they started their careers at Manhattan Associates where they laid the foundation of their expertise in WMS. Their career journey pulled them in different directions until fate and a common friend intervened and reunited them. In this renewed friendship common business values came to light and a partnership was born. These values were focused on the team and providing the best value to the customer and they are the core principles that WynCore runs on today. If you want to learn more about how WynCore partners with our customers to be their trusted advisor in the WMS space, then contact us today.

About Findit

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

