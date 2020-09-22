After the financial crisis of 2007-08, the banking and finance sector only saw a return to previous margins since 2018. However, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic implied yet another interruption in the growth and proliferation of the sector. How can banks and financial institutions recover from this challenge? Banking M&A has been one of the most effective and beneficial paths to recovery for many banks in past years. Therefore, as the sector attempts to recover, many banks and fintech companies are looking towards successful M&A to help them recover from the aftermath of the pandemic. Infiniti's M&A strategies enable banks and fintech firms to not only identify the best partnerships, but also to ensure that both parties are satisfied, the integration is successful, and all potential risks are identified and overcome. To overcome the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the banking sector, and find the ideal partnerships for your organization, request a free proposal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005634/en/

What Companies need to Prepare for During Banking M&A (Graphic: Business Wire)

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted every industry across the globe in recent months. As industries attempt to recover, there is a need for new strategic initiatives and higher preparation. In the banking and finance sector, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have become one of the key strategies for recovery for industry players. However, banking M&A requires appropriate planning, the development of accurate M&A strategies, and preparation for changing dynamics in banking M&A. In their recent article, Infiniti's M&A strategy experts discuss four main crucial factors that banking M&A participants need to prepare for and the need for proper M&A strategies to succeed in this attempt to recover.

Preparing for a crucial M&A and need it to succeed? Learn how Infiniti's M&A strategies can help you identify, prepare for, and complete the ideal banking M&A for post-COVID recovery, request more information.

"After the initial staggering impact of the pandemic, all industries have started preparing for recovery and are attempting to adapt to the new normal of the post-COVID era. Similarly, banks are on the path to recovery, and M&A is one of the most effective and crucial ways to recover successfully," says a banking M&A expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti's M&A strategy experts have identified the following four crucial factors impacting banking M&A currently:

Uncertain political and economic environments will lead to changing regulations that companies must be aware of, and stay ahead of

Traditional financial institutions must prepare to make the shift from legacy systems to the modern fintech so that they may continue to grow

Ensuring employee comfort and satisfaction with new policies, compensation, and changing cultures is crucial to increasing efficiency and productivity

While the sector is attempting to recover, due to the pandemic partnership options, and the condition of the market will be slow to recover for the coming year

Gain in-depth insights into the crucial factors that companies need to prepare for during banking M&A by reading the complete article.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005634/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us