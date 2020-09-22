World-leading academic on US-China-EU M&A assesses TikTok deal

TikTok-Oracle-Walmart deal improves outlook for international trade

"New Start" For China-UK M&A activity predicted

Upcoming "M&A: State Of The Nations" webinar from Guanlidao on 29 September

"The US and China's pending approval of TikTok's restructuring in the US will change global M&A forever, and significantly improve the outlook for international trade", Professor Yipeng Liu, founding Director of the Research Centre for China Management and Global Business (CMGB) at the Henley Business School in the UK, will say in the Guanlidao "M&A: State of the Nations" webinar address on 29 September 2020.

Professor Liu, one of the world's leading academic experts on Chinese M&A will say "The impact of the US President's Executive Order on 6 August, effectively forcing a TikTok trade sale, was a seismic event for all Chinese companies and those which deal with Chinese companies".

The deal started as a disposal with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as acquirer and ended as an investment round with retail giant Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and technology giant Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) as investors to create a new US-based JV company shaped, and backed in principle, by the governments of the world's two largest economies. "This is unprecedented creativity and cooperation between Governments and private enterprise and all in record time" said Liu.

Liu believes the deal is a game-changer, but the wider environment bodes even more change. "It is one of five events happening now that will reshape global M&A and VC at this time: the unprecedented global recession, the EU's new FDI screening regulations, the UK's National Security and Investment Bill, and the UK's post-Brexit "New Start" commencing 1 January 2021.

Prospective attendees can sign up to Guanlidao's "M&A: State of the Nations" webinar at https://www.guanlidao.com to be held twice on 29 September at 10:00 UK time (17:00 Beijing time) and 18:00 UK time (13:00 US East Coast time and 10:00 US West Coast time).

About Prof Liu

Prof Liu is the founding director of the Research Centre for China Management and Global Business at Henley Business School, University of Reading, UK. Since 2011 he has authored over 70 academic publications on aspects of M&A, entrepreneurship and global talent management, with books published in 2016 and 2019.

He is a Senior Editor of Management and Organisation Review, an Associate Editor of Asian Business and Management, and currently serves on the editorial review board of five international journals, including Journal of Management Studies, and Journal of Business Venturing.

His consulting clients include Bosch, Heidelberg Druckmaschinen, Fresenius, Siemens, Allianz and Deutsche Telekom.

About Guanlidao

Guanlidao is a UK London-headquartered consultancy formed by Prof Yipeng Liu and Mark Adams, Chair of The Honey Partnership Ltd. The word "Guanlidao" is formed by the combination of the Chinese word for management (guanli) and the Dao philosophy.

Dao is assumed to be the source and pattern of everything that exists. As the source, it is the beginning of all things; as the pattern, it is the way in which all things pursue their course. Therefore, 'Dao' is a philosophical microfoundation for us to understand 'Management'. Guanlidao aims to help managers and entrepreneurs identify the momentum of business development and go with the flow.

