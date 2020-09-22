New Web Site Presents Redesigned Features Offering an Educational Approach to the Advantages of OWIT Global's Insurance-Specific Microservices for Easier Navigation and More Content

OWIT Global, the leader in insurance-specific microservices solutions for the global insurance industry, released a new version of their web site (www.owitglobal.com) today that easily navigates through information pertaining to their no-code, reusable microservices and solutions offering for the insurance industry.

The new web site provides well-formatted content in a modern, interactive design for visitors to gain an understanding of why the no-code, microservices architecture is the future direction for the insurance industry to support their digital processing needs. The site shows how microservice solutions can support new technology needs, small and large, and extend existing legacy systems so insurers can take advantage of their investments.

Wendy Aarons-Corman, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are an experienced team of insurance software solution providers who have come together to solve insurance processing needs quickly and 'fill the gaps' for those low hanging fruit projects that get pushed off due to those large, time-consuming projects. Like my early days at Duck Creek, we want to educate the industry on the value of our differences. Our new web site was built to educate and provide a streamlined navigation."

Julian James, President of EMEA and AsiaPac, commented, "The key is that our solutions are built on reusable, insurance-specific microservices. Clients who license a solution, such as our Bordereaux Management, Business to Business/Consumer Portal, or Point of Sale, can reuse the underlying microservices for other projects such as additional portal views, rating engine needs or document generation. Our new web site provides content of which a user will better understand the concepts and follow up with our team to see a demonstration."

To learn more about OWIT Global's new web site

About OWIT GLOBAL

OWIT Global (OWIT) is an insurance technology company specializing in solutions built on a unique suite of reusable insurance-specific microservices. OWIT's solutions include Bordereaux and Binder Management, Business to Business/Consumer Portals, User and Point of Sale Portals, Rating, Document-lite Generation, Insurance Data Transformation, and Policy Administration. Each OWIT solution is built on a collection of microservices that allow for unprecedented reusability to deliver an array of additional solutions to solve pressing pain points for both immediate and longer-term business benefits. OWIT's solutions can be deployed standalone or integrated with a Broker's, Carrier's or MGA's existing environment to maximize investments. To see the power and flexibility of the OWIT catalog of cloud-based microservices, visit www.owitglobal.com.

