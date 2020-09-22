The increasing demand for personal mobility, rising number of vehicles on the road, and a wide range of models and features available in the automotive industry are expected to propel growth in the automotive collision repair market. However, consumers are demanding lower prices. What does this imply for the automotive collision repair market? Leading players have begun the search for ways to reduce costs and increase productivity. As the industry grows and technological advancements continue, companies need to keep pace with the dynamic market. Infiniti's market monitoring solutions help automotive collision repair technicians analyze the market, identify ways to reduce costs and understand the technological advancements in the market. To leverage Infiniti's market monitoring solutions for comprehensive insights into changing technologies and customer demands, request a free proposal

"Rising demand for vehicles in the Canadian automotive market owing to shifting preferences towards personal mobility is expected to escalate the automotive collision repair market share further," says an automotive industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, an automotive collision repair technician, based out of North America, was facing challenges meeting the growing demands of customers and the regulatory demand for various safety features. The client also struggled with the lack of capital necessary to invest in the tools and training required due to the increasing complexity of vehicles every year. The automotive collision repair market client also noted increasing investments in cost-effective technologies and sought to keep pace with new materials and technologies gaining popularity in the market. Therefore, the client chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage our expertise in offering market monitoring analysis. During the nine-week engagement, the client also wanted to negotiate terms and prices with suppliers, streamline logistics, and identify the latest technologies in the market.

Our Approach:

To assist the automotive collision repair market client, Infiniti's market monitoring experts developed a comprehensive approach that included the following:

200+ semi-structured interviews with automotive collision repair market experts and detailed secondary research through 750+ sources for target market landscaping

Creating a market forecast and opportunity model to recommend critical success factors for business growth and expansion

Exploring the automotive collision repair market in their region, covering market values, trends, and competitive landscape

Providing a detailed report of the capital requirement for implementing new technologies and processes and a comprehensive list of the client's key competitors and their market share

Exploring the cost reduction processes leveraged by top automotive collisions repair companies in their region

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti's market monitoring analysis solution, the automotive collision repair market client gained a comprehensive understanding of regulatory demand and identified customers' needs. The client successfully evaluated the capital necessary to support the significant investment in training and new tools and could keep pace with the latest technologies and processes in the automotive collision repair market. Additionally, they developed better strategies to suit customers' choices and preferences by analyzing competitors' offerings, business strategies, and market position. The client focused on improving production models and maximizing market share. The client also invested in modern ERP systems, devised a sound contract negotiation strategy, consequently increasing efficiency and reducing costs.

By leveraging Infiniti's market monitoring analysis solution, the automotive collision repair market client was able to:

Reduced operating costs by 30%

Generated over $4.8 million in savings

