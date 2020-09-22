Amid an uptake in EV sales, researchers are examining battery material supply chains. A report has indicated policy-driven circular economy strategies must be introduced in Europe if the bloc is to strengthen its resilience to volatility in the cobalt market.With lithium supply chain risks having been identified in a recent report, a new study has highlighted similar concerns related to the supply of cobalt, another staple ingredient in the batteries currently used to power electric vehicles (EVs). The authors of the cobalt report advise circular economy strategies must be incentivized by policy ...

