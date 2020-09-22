Grays Peak Capital Announces IPO of Portfolio Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Grays Peak Capital, a Global Investment Firm, announced the successful listing of portfolio company, COMPASS Pathways plc. (COMPASS (CMPS)) on the NASDAQ stock exchange as of September 18, 2020. This marks the fourth portfolio company to successfully list on a public exchange.

COMPASS is considered a leader in the biotechnology space using synthetic production as a disruptor to the existing healthcare industry, one of the largest industries in the world. The company has received breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

The company focuses on creating synthetic compounds to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions. Using data science technology paired with existing therapies, they have streamlined the process and created a new category through this innovation.

"Grays Peak continues to invest in leading companies that are leveraging disruptive technology, data science, artificial intelligence, and cutting-edge scientific research. We continue to see industries being disrupted by new entrants who have differentiation in how they operate and take advantage of technology. Consumer and Biotech continues to be an area of focus and growth for the firm. " stated Scott Stevens, Founder of Grays Peak Capital.

About Grays Peak Capital

Grays Peak Capital (www.grayspeakcapital.com) is a global investment firm that manages assets focused on the public market, private equity, real estate and credit. The firm is focused on identifying emerging business trends and technologies across a variety of industries. The firm endeavors to invest in companies that are creating innovation and disruption within their respective industry. Our portfolio includes multinational brands that have created value by disrupting industries and embracing technology led innovation.

Contact:

Safe Harbor Statement

SOURCE: Grays Peak Capital

