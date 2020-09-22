KWE Partners: MICE Takeovers Foster Group Creativity & Collaboration at Velas Resorts

Socially Distanced Workspaces & Teambuilding Programs Available at Resort Collections' Boutique Hotels in Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Velas Resorts are banking on more companies, those with remote workers and others who have returned to the office, looking to energize staff, boost creativity and productivity, and change routines while providing the ultimate social distancing. They have come up with the solution of the new Group Takeover Program, a twist on the workcation. It guarantees companies exclusive use of the hotel. The company has total privacy for meetings, teamwork, teambuilding and more. Plus, there are wellness offerings and a picturesque location that itself fosters creativity to ensure a positive work environment.

The Group Takeover Program includes ample space for indoor and outdoor socially distant working, a novel cell phone concierge, and 24/7 tech assistance as well morning juice bars and meditation restart sessions. Daily happy hour ranges from taco & tequila pairings, mezcal tastings, and botanical DIY cocktails from the onsite garden to Painting with Wine, margarita mixology and Guacamania. Micro-adventures to local cultural sites, traditional cooking classes, airport transfers, and wellness workshops among other private activities that can also be organized.

Should employee spouses and families be encouraged to join, the resorts offer oceanfront pools, beaches, golf, fitness center and program, and spa services. Babysitting and virtual school assistance is also available.

The Group Takeover Program is available at the resort collection's boutique hotels, Mar del Cabo in Los Cabos and Casa Velas in Puerto Vallarta. Mar del Cabo has 46 one- and two-bedroom suites and two penthouses. Elegant white-washed walls are accented by draping bougainvillea that blends old Greek Isles charm with brilliantly accented colors and Mexican folklore. Reminiscent of a Spanish hacienda, Casa Velas offers 80 spacious suites nestled on the greens of Marina Vallarta's 18-hole golf course.

Velas Resorts have received the global safety stamp of approval from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) due to its state-of-the-art safety and cleanliness protocols detailed in a 15-page Stay Safe with Velas program.

The Group Takeover Program starts at $9,960 USD at Mar del Cabo and $11,400 USD at Casa Velas (60 suites only) in European Plan. A 5-night minimum applies. For more information on Velas Resorts Meetings, call 1-888-505-8399, email info@velasmeetingsmexico.com or visit velasmeetingsmexico.com.

