WKN: A0B97B ISIN: NO0010215684 Ticker-Symbol: KY7 
Tradegate
22.09.20
15:54 Uhr
0,554 Euro
-0,001
-0,18 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKASTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKASTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5540,59717:40
0,5640,58917:46
PR Newswire
22.09.2020 | 16:34
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akastor ASA: NES Global Talent joins forces with Fircroft Group

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NES Global Talent (NES), in which Akastor holds an economic interest of around 17%, has today announced that it has entered into an agreement to combine its business with the Fircroft Group (Fircroft). The transaction represents a strategic alignment to create one of the leading human capital solutions business for engineering and technical talent globally. The combined entity will be known as NES Fircroft. Akastor CEO, Karl Erik Kjelstad, will continue as Board Member for the new NES Fircroft Board. Akastor's economic interest in NES Fircroft will be around 15%.

For further information, please see the attached press release from NES or visit www.nesgt.com.

Media Contact
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18618/3195533/bbcec7150ff5b526.pdf

Attachment_NES Press release 22 Sep 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire
