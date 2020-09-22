Allstar Health Brands, Inc.: AllStar Health Brands Inc., (ALST) Announces Signing Partnership Agreement with Profitable eCommerce-Traffic Group for Sales & Marketing of Novel Health & Beauty Products

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / AllStar Health Brands Inc. (OTC Markets:ALST) a specialty pharmaceutical and nutritional supplements company is pleased to announce entering into a Partnership Agreement for Sales and Marketing with an eCommerce Group with its own Merchant Processing, Fulfillment Center (Distribution) and Digital Marketing infrastructure.

Dr. Daniel Bagi, President of AllStar observed," This is a key strategic milestone for AllStar as we can now combine our unique, high-value product portfolio with our partner's existing online infrastructure including merchant accounts, digital marketing and fulfillment enabling us to reach customers all across the US and Canada. We are starting the process of integrating the first wave of AllStar's products into the existing infrastructure. Once integrated we expect both companies to add to their revenue base with novel high-margin health care products in Women's Health and other under-served health segments. Many companies involved in e-commerce market their own brand (white-labelled) of common health supplements and compete with similar products from other companies. By adding our novel products to the existing legacy products we expect to grow revenues and increase profit margins."

About AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc. is a Nevada Corporation established in 2017, and headquartered in Miami, Florida. AllStar is a specialty Health Care Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select products, including medical devices, nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies and medicines all across the Americas and Europe. AllStar's goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and wellbeing.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby.

The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management, as well as assumptions made by any information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties.

