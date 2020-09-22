University of Nevada Press: INTERNATIONALLY-ACCLAIMED WORK BACK IN PRINT AFTER 34 YEARS: Extraordinary Story of Idealism and Sacrifice Resonates in Today's Contentious Environment

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 /Thirty-four years after publishing American Commander in Spain-a gripping account of drama, love, and young idealists fighting against fascism threatening Europe-the University of Nevada Press is releasing the book in paperback.

Marion Merriman and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Warren Lerude tell the story of a remarkable man, Robert Hale Merriman, who commanded American volunteers in the Spanish Civil War.

"Marion thought the story could show young people that a combination of idealism and action can work, that one should fight for one's beliefs and never give up, never become cynical," said Lerude.

When American Commander in Spain (University of Nevada Press; September 22, 2020; 9781948908740; $30.00) was originally published, it was highly acclaimed by international media and sold over 5,000 hardbound copies-an impressive number for a small university press. The New York Times hailed it as "a priceless addition to Spanish Civil War literature."

This extraordinary story of idealists fighting for democracy is based on Robert?'s and Marion's diaries and personal correspondence, Marion's vivid account?s of service at Robert's side in Spain, as well as Warren Lerude's extensive research and interviews with people who knew Robert and Marion, government records, and contemporary news reports.

"Marion Merriman Wachtel stood victorious for an idea, an idea of freedom, and she stood victorious to tell a new generation a story of courage and commitment," said Lerude. Her message: "Idealism-combined with activism-can make a difference."

Today, as new generations face a resurgence in fascist ideas across the globe, idealism and dissent are needed just as they were in Spain leading up to World War II. "Our book, American Commander in Spain, salutes the courage of all who fought for freedom then, as well as those who stand for it in today's dangerously eruptive world," said Lerude.

ABOUT MERION MERRIMAN WACHTEL:

Marion Merriman Wachtel (1909-1991) was a veteran of the Spanish Civil War and served at her husband's side while he commanded the American volunteers. She was, in fact, the sole American woman to serve as a member of the Abraham Lincoln Battalion in the International Brigades. Mrs. Wachtel was a 1932 graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, and worked at Stanford University for thirty years. She also served as commander of the San Francisco Bay Area Post of the Veterans of the Abraham Lincoln Brigade. She was a life-long activist for humanitarian ideas.

ABOUT WARREN LERUDE:

Warren Lerude is professor emeritus at the Reynolds School of Journalism, University of Nevada, Reno. He won a Pulitzer Prize in Journalism for editorial writing in 1977 as editor of the Reno Evening Gazette and the Nevada State Journal where he was also the publisher. He served as a director of the Oakland Tribune in California, a regional editor of USA TODAY, and a staff correspondent for the Associated Press. He and his wife Janet live in Reno and San Francisco.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA PRESS

Founded in 1961 by Robert Laxalt, the University of Nevada Press publishes high-quality, deserving works that advance scholarly research, contribute to the understanding and appreciation of regional history and culture, and reach a wide range of academic and general readers. We publish in a wide range of disciplines, including fiction, memoir, environmental studies, Basque studies, Native American studies, public health, mining, urban studies, and gambling and gambling studies.

