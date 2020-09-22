Debbie Sitzer Professional Corporation wins 2020 Consumer Choice Award in the category of Accounting Services | Barrie Region

BARRIE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Debbie Sitzer Professional Corporation is a 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winner in the category of Accounting Services.

They have been in business for 23 years. They have three staff…not counting Debbie's self- appointed therapy dog, Bentley, who helps nervous or anxious clients find a sense of calm.

Q: What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

A: Winning the Consumer Choice Award means that the work we put into our website and social media has been well received by the general public and our clients. We are happy that our website and social media pages are used as a resource. Hopefully winning the Consumer Choice Award will impact our business by directing clients to us that want to take an active role in the management of their finances and taxes. For our existing clients, I hope that winning this award reinforces that they made the right choice in an accounting professional!

Q: What is one thing that the general public may not know about your company that you would like them to know?

A: We offer tax, bookkeeping and accounting services, but it is not just about that product. We offer business growth planning and tax & estate planning. It's important to be forward-thinking!

Q: What is the newest addition in terms of a product or service that your company offers?

A: We have always offered bookkeeping therapy, where people work on their bookkeeping in our office with the comfort of knowing we are at hand to answer questions. Now we offer this therapy remotely! We can log in to our clients' computers and help them learn in the comfort of their own office. Of course, we now offer all meetings remotely as well, clients can now view our computer screens as we review tax returns with them.

Q: What is the most recent example of how you have exceeded your client's expectations on a job?

A: Let one of the newest clients to our office speak on this question for me:

We are so grateful for Debbie and her expert accounting knowledge and skills! As new business owners, my husband and I were looking for someone we could trust and that would share their knowledge with us regarding our books, taxes and growing our plumbing business. Debbie is so quick to come up with a solution to any problem she encounters; she is kind, confident and professional. After a very disappointing experience with our prior bookkeeper, we were so thankful for Debbie who thoroughly went through a whole year worth of documents for us to ensure accuracy and fixed our 2019 tax returns. She explained all of our options in detail and ensured we were making an informed decision. I am currently taking Debbie's Bookkeeping Therapy Course and it has been excellent! I am also a nurse working full time at the hospital and Debbie has been so accommodating to my schedule. She has taught me how to manage and organize my time balancing both work and our books. I can't say enough about how great Debbie has been to us over the past months. She continues to go above and beyond for us!! I would recommend Debbie to anyone!! We know we're in the best of hands!!

- Elizabeth King, August 2020

Q: What is the next priority for your business?

A: Our priority is to continue to educate the general public about what they need to know to manage both their personal and business taxes and finances. We will continue to update our website and social media with authoritative sources so that they have a "go-to" for any question they may have.

Q: What is one major decision you make on a daily basis?

A: The major decision that I make on a daily basis is prioritizing the work to be done. Although some clients may have provided their information sooner, there may be another client need that is more time-sensitive or causing undue stress. Our goal is to alleviate that stress as much as possible.

Q: What is one characteristic that you believe helped you through your career?

A: Good sense of humour has helped me most in my career. I think clients find it motivating and reassuring when we can find the humour in any situation they are presenting. I also use humour to reinforce a new idea or objective for the client to help cement it their brain so that they remember the conversation and are motivated to take action.

Q: You've just won the lottery, what is your first big purchase?

A: Well this answer isn't thrilling, but I would max out my RRSP contribution and TFSA room to ensure income is in the correct tax bracket. Pay off my mortgage, within the prepayment privileges. Any funds remaining I would set up a travel fund for future years and then start helping my children! (I hope they don't read this!!)

Contact Info:

Address: 250 Bayview Dr, Unit 9

Barrie, Ontario L4N 4Y8

Email: debbie@debbiesitzer.com

Website: www.debbiesitzer.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/debbiesitzerprofessionalcorp

