Multiple functionalities increase test flexibility; reduce cost

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, today launched its model 41-670, a single module that can function as an LVDT, RVDT or resolver simulator. Occupying just one PXI or LXI chassis slot, the programmability of the module means that it minimizes the amount of hardware required. Also, since it sits in a PXI chassis alongside a customer's other instruments, additional control protocols/interfaces are not necessary, simplifying operation.

The 41-670 can handle up to four channels of 5/6-wire LVDT/RVDT or resolver, or eight channels of 4-wire LVDT/RVDT simulation. Each VDT bank has an independent excitation input, as well as the ability to use an internally generated excitation signal. It can operate with a shared excitation signal to each channel for synchronous test. Several models are available that support excitation voltages ranging from 0.25 VRMS to 38 VRMS and frequencies from 300 Hz to 20 kHz, meaning the 41-670 family can simulate a wide range of LVDT, RVDT, or Resolvers.

The phase relationship between the input and output signals is automatically adjusted to lag one cycle, so the phase delay can be negated. Where this is not acceptable, one of the outputs can be used to propagate the input signal resulting in an in-phase signal with the output, which can then be used for demodulation. With the addition of built-in relays, the 41-670 can also provide short or open circuits for each channel's inputs and outputs, reducing the need for external switching for fault insertion requirements. The programmable phase delay can also be used for simulating imperfect sensors and cabling, artificially offsetting single or multiple outputs.

Comments Paul Bovingdon, Simulation Product Manager, Pickering Interfaces: "We believe that the model 41-670 LVDT, RVDT or resolver simulator is more versatile than competing products which are usually limited to just one function. So, we replace multiple products with just one module, which fits in a single PXI slot. We have listened to our customers and delivered a full-featured solution with innovative features that make it easy to use, such as intuitive drivers and a graphical soft front panel for simple manual control."

The module also features input and output isolation transformers, a wide operational frequency band and the ability to measure and display each input frequency and amplitude. The model 41-670 targets applications including aircraft wing and landing gear control, gun/missile launcher targeting, satellites, motion control for industrial automation, and turbines and nuclear reactors. A PXIe version is available upon customer request. Pickering also provides a full range of compatible cables and breakouts. More details can be found at https://www.pickeringtest.com/products/pxi/pxi-simulation-modules/lvdt-rvdt-resolver-simulator

