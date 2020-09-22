Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces its support of the Société Française de Chirurgie Rachidienne (SFCR, the French spine surgery society) Annual Conference, which takes place September 25 to 27 at the Parc des Expositions et des Congrès in Dijon, France, in strict compliance with measures covering the health and protection of personnel and visitors.

Implanet's participation in this event, Booth #21 (Hall 1, street level), will mark the official resumption of the launch of JAZZ Cap, which was suspended at the beginning of the pandemic. At this event, Implanet will also present to surgeons the latest developments of its global range of JAZZ products, the new generation of implants developed to provide a response to spinal disorders.

The CE marking for the entire JAZZ range was recently renewed through May 2024, thus providing Implanet with excellent regulatory visibility.

During this conference, Implanet will launch a multi-center clinical study utilizing JAZZ Cap, targeting enrollment of one hundred patients. The aim is to publish, within the next 18 to 24 months, the first clinical results of this proprietary solution and to meet the requirements of the latest regulations to come into effect.

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of IMPLANET, commented: "Over the last two months, Implanet has observed a tangible resumption of surgical operations to the 2019 level. We support the SFCR's approach within this context of a post-lockdown upturn in activity. This conference will provide an opportunity to capitalize on the successes recently recorded by the Company, such as the renewal of the CE marking on the entire JAZZ range, illustrating the clinical quality of our products. We actively relaunch our JAZZ Cap range, and accompany this resumption with the launch of a study to document clinical outcomes. In the United States, our partner Seaspine is waiting for the registration of this implant adapted to its range and which should be effective soon. Every element of our strategy is in place. Thanks to our positioning, our investments in innovation and the clinical validation of Implanet's platform of unique orthopedic products, the Company is confirming its status as a leading player in the spinal disorder segment

Founded in 2004, the SFCR is a medical association comprising some 450 members of the spine surgery community, both neurosurgical and orthopedic. The 2020 edition of this annual conference, co-sponsored by Implanet, will still have its usual sessions, round tables and symposiums, as well as a scientific program adapted to the current health situation.

Upcoming financial events:

Q3 2020 revenue, October 13, 2020 after market close

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 36 staff and recorded 2019 sales of €7.4 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris.

The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005742/en/

Contacts:

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

David Dieumegard, CFO

Tel.: +33(0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@Implanet.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Sandrine Boussard-Gallien

Nicolas Fossiez

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu