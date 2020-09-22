The global aluminum die casting machinery market is expected to grow by USD 1.21 billion as per Technavio. This marks a market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005615/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Die Casting Machinery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Aluminum Die Casting Machinery Market Analysis Report by Product (HPDC, LPDC, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/aluminum-die-casting-machinery-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rising focus on industrial automation across the world. In addition, the increasing demand for lightweight metal components in end-user industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the aluminum die casting machinery market.

The growing focus on reducing manual labor and boosting productivity has increased the adoption of automation technologies among industries. Also, despite the economic slowdown in the US, China, and Europe, the demand for industrial automation in these countries increased in 2019. This is leading to the development of high-tech equipment with superior functionalities. Aluminum die casting machinery is widely used in the manufacture of such hi-tech equipment. Therefore, the rising focus on industrial automation is expected to drive the growth of the global aluminum die casting machinery market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Aluminum Die Casting Machinery Companies:

Buhler Group

Buhler Group operates its business through segments such as Grains Food, Advanced Materials, and Consumer Foods. The company offers aluminum die casting machinery for the automotive industry.

Endurance Technologies Ltd.

Endurance Technologies Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Raw and machined aluminium castings, Suspension products, Transmission products, Braking systems, and After-market. The company produces aluminum die casting machinery for the automotive industry.

Form Technologies

Form Technologies operates its business through segments such as DYNACAST, SIGNICAST, and OPTIMIM. The company offers aluminum die casting machinery solutions.

HMT Machine Tools Ltd.

HMT Machine Tools Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Food Processing Unit, Machine Tools, Projects, and Others. The company offers aluminum die casting machinery solutions.

L.K. Technology Holdings Ltd.

L.K. Technology Holdings Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Die-casting machine, Plastic injection moulding machine, and Computerised numerical controlled machining centre. The company offers aluminum die casting machinery for the automotive industry.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aluminum Die Casting Machinery Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

HPDC

LPDC

Others

Aluminum Die Casting Machinery Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Metal Casting Market Global metal casting market by end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Foundry Equipment Market Global foundry equipment market by application (metal casting and metal heat treatment) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005615/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/