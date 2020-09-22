Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Emphasizes Surety Program

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2020 / Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, a protected cell captive insurance firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada, wants to emphasize their surety program that is based on the captive insurance model to ensure reliability, creativity, and flexibility. With this particular program, they are offering various kinds of surety bonds. The surety bond is issued for the purpose of protecting a particular party against losses if the principal is unable to comply with an obligation towards the first party, such as finishing a construction project or paying what is owed to suppliers and subcontractors. The first party is often the homeowner or property owner who, in the absence of a surety bond, will be obliged to pay the subcontractors and suppliers, as well as bear the losses from an unfinished construction project.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company has based its surety program on the protected cell captive insurance model in order to take advantage of a number of benefits that this particular insurance model can offer. First of all, less principals would be required to participate in the coverage capacity of this particular model. This results in a more personalized relationship, and the bonds are flexible enough to comply with the current needs of the contemporary business environment, particularly their changing business risks.

A company representative for Talisman Casualty Insurance explains, "Access to surety credit can seem like an unstable marketplace where availability and willingness to bond contracts is unpredictable. Managing risk in business is much more challenging if bonded contracts are a key to stay competitive."

Thus, using the protected cell captive insurance model for their surety program ensures its reliability. Meanwhile, Talisman Casualty offers different types of surety bonds. The first one is the payment and performance bond, which is the bond that is requested by homeowners and other property owners from their construction contractors. This particular surety bond serves as a protection for the owner if the contractor fails to complete the project satisfactorily.

Another type of surety bond offered by Talisman Casualty is the court and legal bonds. These are for different types of court actions such as release of lien, adverse cost judgment, bail, and more.

Still another type of surety bond from Talisman Casualty is the compliance and licensing bond. This is required from those who need to obtain permits or maintain their professional license. There are a number of statutory requirements for compliance and licensing bonds.

The company also offers a Talisman Casualty lawsuits avoidance strategy, which makes use of claims technology. This will significantly increase the efficiency of the claims process because of that the process is streamlined within the cell, offering participants a high level of quality service. Those who participate in the cell captive are the owners, as well as the close relationship between the claims professionals and the insured participant. This results in a faster response and the resolution of the claims, thus preventing a lawsuit.

It should be noted that licensing is vital when it comes to a captive insurance provider and that Talisman Casualty is one of the recommended options by clients. Owners will need to select the best for their particular situation and what would make them feel in control of everything, which is the key advantage of going to a licensed provider.

Talisman Casualty has a good reputation when it comes to captive insurance policies because of its trustworthy team who have a broad experience that has allowed them to have seen everything, which are popular for setting the gold standard. Thus, going to Talisman Casualty ensures a client access to a team who is well-experienced and fully understands what is needed by the client.

Talisman Casualty connects with insureds, spending enough time with them to fully comprehend their business, and when they want to handle more risk and when they want to be more conservative.

