Genomic Vision(Paris:GV) (the "Company" FR0011799907 GV), a company specialized in the development of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases and applications for life sciences research (LSR), informs its shareholders that, contrary to what was previously indicated in its press release of August 10, 2020, the thirty second resolution on the implementation of the financing line agreed with Winance1 was not validly adopted despite the unanimous support of shareholders who voted, insofar as the required quorum for this specific resolution was not met.

Within this context, the Company has decided to convene another Extraordinary General Meeting, on October 30, 2020 at 10 am CEST, behind closed doors, whose agenda will be the adoption of this resolution. The Company has asked the Nanterre Commercial Court to appoint a special purpose trustee to represent the shareholders unable to attend the Meeting, and thus ensure that the required quorum is met.

In compliance with current legislation and the recommendations of the AMF French stock market authority, Genomic Vision's shareholders are invited to exclusively express their vote remotely, before the EGM, either via a postal vote or by granting proxy to the Chairman of the Emergency General Meeting, in accordance with the arrangements indicated in the Company's notice of meeting that will be published in the BALO official bulletin of legal announcements on September 25, 2020.

All the preparatory documents are available from the Company on request and are also available on the Company's website (in the General Assembly subsection of the Investors section).

For further information on the financing line via the reserved issuance of bonds convertible into ordinary shares to which a share subscription warrant is attached (the warrants and, together with the shares to which they are attached, the equity subscription warrants or "ABSA" and, with the convertible notes, the convertible notes with equity warrants or "OCABSA") in favor of Winance, please refer to the Company's press release of June 15, 2020.

For guidance purposes, and based on Genomic Vision's share price of €0.34 on September 21, 2020, the conversion of all the notes (representing total financing of €12 million) and the exercise of all the warrants would result in the issuance of a total of 51,724,137 new ordinary shares. A shareholder currently holding 1% of the Company's share capital would then hold 0.48% of its share capital.

1 As a reminder, that resolution asked the Shareholders' Meeting to grant the Board of Directors the power to undertake a capital increase via the issuance of convertible notes with warrants (OCABSA) with shareholders' preemptive rights waived in favor of Winance within the framework of a convertible bond financing line for a nominal amount of €12 million in 12 equal tranches.

